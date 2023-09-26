James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham may have lost two in a row in the Premier League now but those defeats have come against the two teams who are likely to be going head to head for glory.

There is no shame in losing to Manchester City and Liverpool, and on reflection, our performances in both games could have warranted more positive results on another day.

However, there is a running theme in both matches - more prominently in the defeat at Anfield - that David Moyes needs to fix if we're going to start giving ourselves a better chance of beating these types of teams.

We could have scored four or five on Sunday, such were the fantastic chances we created for ourselves throughout the 90 minutes. Alisson pulled off a worldie save to deny Tomas Soucek, which is fair enough, but Michail Antonio missed a sitter in the first half that he really should have hit the target, let alone the back of the net, with.

Not every clear-cut chance will be converted - players miss chances all the time - but when it becomes a regular occurrence, changes need to be made in order to prevent it from happening more frequently. This is why it simply has to be time for Moyes to bring in Mohammed Kudus for Antonio.

Kudus isn't a striker by trade, but he has the ability to be one - and he isn't that far off the type of physical presence Antonio is up front. He just has a lot more footballing ability and, from what we've seen from his time at Ajax, is far more clinical.

Now, Antonio has had a good start to the season and didn't play badly against Liverpool, but changes need to be made to this starting XI in order to make us more clinical in the final third.

I believe Kudus for Antonio is the most obvious one that won't upset the balance of the team, but will add a bigger goal threat.

And what better time to make that change than at home against Sheffield United, who have just lost 8-0 to Newcastle United?