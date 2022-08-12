Cooper on transfers, the first home game and facing West Ham
- Published
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before their home game against West Ham this weekend.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Cooper said it's "not a secret that we are looking for players" as they continue to try to strengthen their squad.
However, he would not be drawn into any talk of Emmanuel Dennis joining the Reds, adding: "Until any player is signed and registered, I've learned in management don’t talk about new signings until it's done."
It will be Forest's first home Premier League game in more than 20 years and Cooper said his side need to "thrive in it and focus on the performance" in the midst of an "amazing atmosphere".
The Forest boss also acknowledged how big a moment it will be for the fans - especially the younger supporters who "understand the history and where the club is now and where it wants to go".
He was full of praise for David Moyes, saying: "He is someone I have known personally and he has given me his time so I have huge respect for his longevity and the way he has gone about it."
Despite his respect for Moyes, Cooper said his side will back themselves against a "really strong opponent".