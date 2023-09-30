Analysis: Newcastle 2-0 Burnley

Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Three successive Premier League wins. Five wins in a row in all competitions. Five clean sheets on the bounce in all competitions.

After their early season blip with three defeats on the spin, Newcastle's season seems to have taken on a different complexion.

Goalscorer Alexander Isak said after the game that "the sharpness wasn't there" like in the thrashing of Sheffield United, but you can't win 8-0 every week.

It wasn't an easy win over Burnley and Eddie Howe's side had to be patient after plenty of wasted chances.

Miguel Almiron's moment of brilliance for the Magpies' first goal served as a reminder that there is real quality within the side, despite the growing injury list.

But with only two goals scored from eight shots on target in total against the Clarets, Newcastle will need to work on being more clinical in front this week, with a big test against Paris St-Germain on the horizon.