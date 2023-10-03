Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says the fans will "soon see" Mykhailo Mudryk's potential after the winger scored his first Chelsea goal on Monday.

Colwill assisted the 22 year-old's goal, which opened the scoring in Chelsea's 2-0 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

"It was amazing, I'm so happy for him [Mudryk], luckily I found him," Colwill said.

"Of course he deserves the goal. He's a great player, he could be one of the best in the world and he needs to kick on from here and hopefully he can push on.

"It's been tough for him since he joined but during the first half he was amazing and I think everyone can see the qualities he has. We see it all the time in training, he's such a good player.

"To come here and bring it for the first half was amazing and he has to build from it.

"He's got everything. Everything you want as a winger.

"It's tough coming from Ukraine to Chelsea and it's a pressure he might not have experienced with the different culture too. So it's always going to be tough but soon we'll see the player he is."

