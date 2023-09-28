Tottenham v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Tottenham have won just one of their last 21 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6 L14), a 4-1 win at Wembley Stadium in October 2017.

Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 15 Premier League games against Spurs. However, they've also only kept two clean sheets in that run, with both sides finding the net in each of the last six meetings between the sides.

Tottenham will be looking to start a Premier League campaign with a seven-game unbeaten run for just a third time (unbeaten in their first 12 in 2016-17 and fist seven last term).

Liverpool’s current 17-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League (W12 D5) is 10 games longer than any other side’s (Arsenal and Spurs both 7). Since their last defeat in the competition (4-1 v Man City back in April), only Man City (43) have won more top-flight points than the Reds (41).

Son Heung-min has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 17 beforehand. However, all five have come away from home, with the Spurs forward goalless in his last four Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.