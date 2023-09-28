Hearts have 'fighting chance' of reaching final

Hearts have little to fear from Rangers in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals, believes former defender Allan Preston.

Steven Naismith's side have been paired with the Ibrox team in the last four, with the tie due to be played in early November.

Both sides have endured faltering starts to the campaign and Preston told BBC Sportsound: “Rangers are favourites but Hearts are in there with a fighting chance.

"Rangers are not firing on all cylinders. They may get players back from injury, but so could Hearts.

"Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett could return, there could be more back and Hearts will be a better side by then hopefully.”