Ryan Leister from the Wolves Report podcast says he is "delighted" for Old Gold boss Gary O'Neil after defeating champions Manchester City on Saturday.

O'Neil - who guided Bournemouth to safety last season - has had a tough start to life at Molineux after taking over from Julen Lopetegui and saw his side go out of the Carabao Cup to Championship outfit Ipswich last week.

However, such an impressive victory over the reigning treble winners will surely provide a springboard for the rest of the season.

"Nobody expected anything from Wolves before the game, even at 1-0 up people were saying 'at least we've shown something'," Leister told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Then after the equaliser everyone in the football world is expecting Man City to go on and win.

"To bounce back again was amazing, Molineux was rocking and it was fantastic to hear it like it was during the Nuno (Espirito Santo) years again.

"The job he (Gary O'Neil) did at Bournemouth was fantastic, he came in after they lost 9-0 (to Liverpool) and everyone had written them off. With no disrespect to Bournemouth, they probably had a weaker squad than Wolves have now but this is a tough job.

"They've lost Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho - key players, big voices, mature, senior footballers with big experience. He's got a younger squad with some new players.

"I'm delighted for him, the way he approached the game against City was magnificent - tuck in, make it boring, make it horrible, frustrate. The way they countered for both goals was wonderful."

