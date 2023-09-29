Emery confirmed the club are in contract talks with Ollie Watkins and said: "Hopefully he is going to sign for a long time with us."

He added that the forward "is an example for a lot of players" and that his performances are "always at a good level".

Jacob Ramsey is "still in pain" but Emery said "we are going to wait until the last moment" to see if he can be involved. Leon Bailey is out, though his injury is "not big", while Alex Moreno is making progress and "walking progressively".

Emery is particularly looking forward to facing Brighton and said he told his players it will be a "key moment" because "some matches are special and different because now we are three points behind them and we are playing at home. We have to use our supporters."

He added: "Villa Park is special and I want to feel it. I want to keep the same spirit, the same energy we are having at home."

On bouncing back from the midweek Carabao Cup exit, Emery said his players must "move on quickly and try to separate each competition".

Emery was full of praise for Brighton and said the game will be a "big test" and "a very amazing match".