Dundee left-back Owen Beck has been called up by Wales for the first time.

The 21-year-old will hope to make his international debut in next month's double-header as Robert Page's men face Gibraltar in a friendly in Wrexham four days before hosting Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium.

Beck, 21, the great-nephew of Liverpool and Wales great Ian Rush, has impressed in his loan spell from the Anfield side, making 10 appearances so far for Dundee.