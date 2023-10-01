Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Brentford really need to bounce back after their poor performance against Everton last weekend. That display was very unlike them, but maybe this is the season where they have a little bit of a dip in form.

Nottingham Forest did well at home last season and are still unbeaten in the league at the City Ground in this campaign too. Even so, they are probably not clinical enough for me to back them here.

This has got all the makings of a 1-1 draw, hasn't it? That's what it smells like to me anyway, so I am sitting on the fence.

Jazzie's prediction: I like Brentford and I would like them to win. I think they can win too. 1-2

