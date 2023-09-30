BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis at Rugby Park

This game lacked quality, simple as that. Both sides looked for the winner and their passion and drive could not be faulted, but in the final third neither set of players showed any cutting edge.

The one positive Kilmarnock will take is that they did not concede a late goal, as has been a recent habit.

As for St Mirren, their unbeaten run continues and they will take something from that.

But both managers will be bemoaning the fact that their players were just not clinical enough in dangerous areas.