Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: Key stats
- Published
Brentford have dropped eight points from winning positions this season in the Premier League, the joint-most of any team along with Bournemouth. Today was the fourth time this season they have failed to win despite taking the lead, also drawing against Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth from a leading position.
Brentford have scored 20 goals from set plays in the Premier League since the start of last season (penalties excluded) - the second-most of any team after Liverpool (22).
Nottingham Forest’s Moussa Niakhate was sent off in this match, the 17th red card shown in the Premier League this season. At the same stage of the 2022-23 campaign (68 matches), only five players had been sent off.
After losing three consecutive Premier League games at the City Ground between August and September in 2022, Nottingham Forest have since been defeated only twice in 18 home games (W8 D8).
After Taiwo Awoniyi scored six consecutive Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest between May and August, each of their last six goals have been scored by different players: Chris Wood, Awoniyi, Wily Boly, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nicolas Dominguez.