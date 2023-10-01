Robinson hopes McMenamin is fit for Rangers' visit

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hopes to have forward Conor McMenamin available to face Rangers next Sunday.

The Northern Ireland international came off during the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

"He's not too bad, we took him off before it got any worse," Robinson explained.

"It's a groin problem, he felt it when he delivered the free-kick.

"We're hopeful he'll be fit for next week, we'll have a look and have him scanned on Monday then see where we are because he's a big part of what we do."

