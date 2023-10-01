St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hopes to have forward Conor McMenamin available to face Rangers next Sunday.

The Northern Ireland international came off during the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

"He's not too bad, we took him off before it got any worse," Robinson explained.

"It's a groin problem, he felt it when he delivered the free-kick.

"We're hopeful he'll be fit for next week, we'll have a look and have him scanned on Monday then see where we are because he's a big part of what we do."