We asked for your views on St Johnstone's 1-1 draw with Livingston

Anon: "I am 72 y/o, I have and always will be a Saintie, I have no interest in any other team/s, the team is trying their best and that's down to the manager but the results are bad, what we need is on match day a member of the supporters should be allowed to have a say in the dressing room and make it known to the team what the supporters want to see.

Stuart: Championship here we come. If our great hope is the fitness of Chris Kane as our number 9 we are doomed even if he does chip in with his annual 3 goals a season!!!

Anon: The manager talks a good game but he obviously is not getting through to the players. A clear out, manager and his coaching staff, is needed now. Fresh ideas needed. The players lack confidence, when Costelloe scored you could see the lift it gave them, unfortunately it was short lived.