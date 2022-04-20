Everton 1-1 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Sport: "We were very close to being back at our level again. Our pressing and defending was very good. Some of our attacking football was outstanding.

"We knew we would come under some pressure here with the crowd but I thought we dealt with it really well.

"There were so many good things about our game tonight. I was really pleased with the performance.

"It's just that little bit now that's missing. That is about concentration, it's about having a young team that are learning some harsh lessons. The overall game is what makes me really happy."