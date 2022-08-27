Rangers boss admits 'close call' over Sands

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst suggests his side were fortunate not to go down to 10 men when James Sands avoided a second yellow card after a challenge on Jordy Hiwula.

"We already had James Sands on a booking and I think it was a close call that went our way," Van Bronckhorst tells BBC Scotland.

The centre-back was withdrawn at half-time, after which Rangers manager thinks his side blunted County's threat.

"In the first half, we attacked very well, but at the same time gave space away and lost a couple of balls too easily and that's why we had James Sands really quick on a booking," Van Bronckhorst says.

"After that, in the second half we changed our set-up a little bit, which gave us more control when we lost the ball, but I think throughout the whole game our attacking performance was good with creating a lot of chances.

"The team is coming nicely together the way we're playing."