'Hibs nowhere near finished article, but looking better'

W﻿e asked for your views on Hibs' season so far.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

J﻿ohn: I think it's all starting to click into place. Nowhere near the finished article, but it's looking better. Shame the media doesn't like Hibs and they're campaigning against the likes of Porteous for being fouled.

Jamie: Hibs' season so far... mixed. Lee Johnson coming in has meant a lot of change with varied levels of success. Marijan Cabraja has been a really good addition to replace Josh Doig and the return of Martin Boyle has brought that feelgood factor back. Kevin Nisbet, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis returning should push us for those top four spots.