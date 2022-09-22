'This place is different' - Kewell on Celtic atmosphere

H﻿arry Kewell had been been told all about the Celtic Park atmosphere - but nothing could prepare him for the real thing.

T﻿he former Liverpool and Australia winger is revelling in his role as Celtic first-team coach, having been appointed by compatriot Ange Postecoglou in June.

"﻿As a player, I never really noticed the atmosphere," Kewell told Celtic View. "You could hear a noise at the start when you’re walking out but as soon as I went on the park I switched off.

“The biggest crowd I’ve played in is 120,000 with Australia away to Iran and they were bouncing about but it didn’t affect me.

“Now as a coach, I take it in a lot more. The opening game of the season at home to Aberdeen – I’ve heard You’ll Never Walk Alone every week at Liverpool but that day it was something different, it was awesome.

“The way the fans timed it and they stopped when the whistle blew, even I was like ‘Wow!’

“That’s part of the excitement about being here because I’ve played in a lot of derbies and atmospheres but everyone always says this place is different. Being here at Celtic Park is something I love.”