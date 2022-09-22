Patterson injury 'does not look good'
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday.
The Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
"Nathan Patterson, it doesn't look too good," said Clarke.
"He's got to go away and get assessed and then we'll know more."
It is a significant blow for Toffees boss Frank Lampard because Patterson has played every minute in the Premier League so far and established himself as first-choice right-back.
Lampard is also already without Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey from a depleted backline.