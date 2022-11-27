W﻿e asked for your views on Michael Beale potentially succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers manager.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Anon: I hope Beale proves he was the brains behind Steven Gerrard's success. Good luck to him.

Frazer: No doubt about his coaching ability, he is an expert in his field and likely the brains of Steven Gerard's reign at Rangers. I think Sean Dyche would have been the 'safer' option, but that would have raised questions too. Beale is tried and tested at Rangers so let's see what he can deliver and get behind him just as much as we did for Gerrard.

James: I would have taken a punt on Sean Dyche - he can work on a small budget and won't take grief off any player.

Nicholas: Another yes man. I'd bet any amount of money that Celtic will be double figures in front come May. And probably a treble as well and we will be looking for a new manager to replace Beale.

Duncan: How many candidates did the Ibrox board interview? We would hope to learn for peace of mind that the best choice has been made.