Robson named Premiership manager of month (again)

Barry Robson has made it back-to-back Scottish Premiership manager of the month awards after taking the prize for a perfect April.

Robson's Aberdeen won four out of four league games, scoring six goals and conceding zilch.

The Dons boss said: “This award is once again testament to the hard work and commitment from the players. Since being asked to take the team in February the response from them every day has been immense.

“Likewise, the staff have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to create a positive environment for the players to thrive in and the recent results have been a collective effort from everyone at Cormack Park."