Southampton v Everton: Head-to-head record

Southampton beat Everton 2-0 in February - and are looking to pick up consecutive Premier League victories against them for the first time since December 2014.

Everton have lost seven of their past nine away league games against Southampton (W2), more than they had in their previous 22 such visits to Saints (W8 D8 L6).

Everton are currently enjoying their longest unbeaten spell in the league under Frank Lampard (5 games –W1 D4); their longest such run since December 2020 (W4 D1).

Southampton recorded their first home league win of the season in their last such game against Chelsea (2-1), and could record successive league victories at St Mary’s for the first time since February, when they beat both Everton and Norwich 2-0.