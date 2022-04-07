'If we're going to survive, we've got to win games ' - Hodgson

Roy Hodgson says his team need to win games, "starting on Saturday", if they are to survive.

The Watford boss said: "We need points. We are at the wrong end of the table. If we're going to survive, we've got to win games.

"Saturday is another opportunity for us and we are playing at home.

"We are playing against a Leeds side who are good, and have had some very good results under the new manager Jesse Marsch."

The Hornets are second from bottom and three points adrift of Everton with eight games to go following the Toffees' defeat against fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday. Hodgson said: "That means we stay in touch with Everton.

"We lost a bit of ground to Burnley, who gained points on us. So it pushes us back a place in the table but with eight games to go.

"The gap between Burnley, Everton, Watford and Norwich is not enormous."

Despite suffering four successive defeats, Hodgson has praised his team for their continuing improvement.

"Reactions are when your team has done badly, or you feel your team has not worked hard enough," he explained.

"I don't think I want to use the word reaction after what I've seen from the team at Southampton and Liverpool."