Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig about signing France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, and 20-year-old Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol. (90 Min), external

The Blues are also monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, the club will also assess their goalkeeping situation over the coming months, with Edouard Mendy yet to sign a new contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

