Pressure on Dons while Saints have 'free mind', says Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says the pressure is all on Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday as both sides vie for European football.

The Dons – currently two points clear of Hearts – could secure third place with victory over Robinson’s men, who are trying to overhaul the two-point deficit on fifth-place Hibs.

"We are under no pressure whatsoever,” said Robinson. “Nobody expected us to be here.

“Everyone expects Aberdeen to be third, everybody expects a fight between them and Hearts and Hibs.

"We shouldn't be there in people's eyes but we are, deservedly. We go there with no pressure but a real appetite to get a result.

"Barry's done a tremendous job there but the expectations at Aberdeen are they should be in the top three.

"So that's the pressures they have to live with. We will go there with a free mind and an energy to match them, because we will need to as they are a very good side. There can't be any fear.”