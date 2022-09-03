Aston Villa goalscorer Leon Bailey speaking to Sky Sports: "I woke up this morning and felt good about today, I knew today would be a good day for us. We stayed confident and believed in ourselves, the experienced players and the new players in the group really lifted the spirits and that's important going into a big game. Everybody was working for each other, it wasn't going our way in the first half but we just stuck in there.

"I couldn't tell you why I had a good feeling, maybe seeing how we were in training and everyone helping one another I was excited and I thought we would get something out of the game today.

"A lot of credit to [Steven] Gerrard because going into a big important game he didn't let anyone feel pressure and that was important for the team. Everyone understands we were in a tough situation but he just wanted us to bring the best version of ourselves on the pitch and we did that today."