'It's only after the fact you realise what you've actually done'

Willie Miller says the significance of conquering Real Madrid and winning the European Cup Winners' Cup took a while to sink in.

Miller, who skippered the Dons to glory in Gothenburg 40 years ago, told Tom English on the BBC's This Sporting Life podcast: “Now when you look back and realise how huge that moment was, at the time it was just another trophy.

“It’s only after the fact that you realise what you’ve actually done.

“You were then recognised as a proper team, maybe half decent players, but European trophies don’t usually come to clubs like Aberdeen. We did feel confident we were going to lift the trophy actually."

Miller was mightily relieved his "silly" lapse didn't end up costing his side as they looked to a see out their 2-1 lead in extra time.

“It’s just making sure that everything’s organised, it’s not won, you’ve got to make sure you’re not doing anything silly and I’m preaching this to the rest of my team-mates,” he said.

“Of course, who is it that does a silly thing towards the end? It’s me.

“I give away a free-kick 22 yards outside our box and that was the nervous moment. Fortunately, it was by Jim’s far post and we went on to lift the trophy."

And what about Miller's iconic one-handed trophy lift?

"It wasn’t always the norm with me, it just happened over a period of time," he said. "It was more one of comfort, it just felt like that’s the way you should lift the trophy.

“I wanted to get the hair and moustache into the photograph of course, a magic moment for us.”

