Tottenham v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Tottenham have won their last six Premier League home games, their longest such run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They last had a longer home winning run between November 2016 and May 2017 at White Hart Lane (14 games).

Leicester have lost their last five Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in December 2014 (six). It’s also manager Brendan Rodgers’ longest run of defeats in his league career across the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored more goals against the Foxes than against any other side (19) - 17 of those goals have come in the Premier League, with only Alan Shearer netting more against one opponent (20 against Leeds).