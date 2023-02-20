We asked you for your views after Motherwell recorded their second win in a row under interim manager, Stuart Kettlewell.

Here's what you had to say...

Andrew: Give Kettlewell the job until at least the end of the season, then see how it goes.

Jim: Fantastic performance. Best this season by a mile. No less than the supporters deserve. Makes you wonder why it didn't happen under Stevie Hammell.

Early days, but the shape of the team, and ball on the deck, I would give Stuart Kettlewell the job till the end of the season, as he seems to know what he is doing.

Andrew: Considering what has transpired over the last five days, no doubt Kettlewell has to be offered the job. He also understands the Scottish game and has dealt with this position before.

To offer the job to ex-lower league English managers with no understanding of the Scottish game is madness. Bearing in mind we have been down this road before.

Allan: Against Hearts they were magnificent, all over the park. They didn't have more of the ball, but they stopped the opposition from playing. Motherwell showed a togetherness.

All you need is eleven guys willing to win and a bench desperately anxious to support their team and be ready to fight for three points.

Allan: Performances are much improved under Kettlewell. He knows the players, the club and the league, the team has responded to him, and he has experience of a relegation battle.

He's clearly the best choice for manager, and the board risk making a costly mistake if they go for the other candidates. Sometimes the obvious choice is the right one.

Adam: Two good performances, however, doesn't mean that Motherwell are safe. They need to win or at worst draw the next two games to be safe.

Kettlewell has somehow made the team play closer to a unit which was shown by the extra running some of the players did in the games supporting one another. Just need to keep together until the end of the season.