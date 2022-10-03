Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley will "be fine for Thursday" against Fiorentina despite coming off at half-time against Rangers, Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson has insisted.

Winger McKay and defender Kingsley, who had been called up to the Scotland squad, were withdrawn with their side down to 10 men and trailing 2-0, while top scorer Lawrence Shankland was also taken off in the second half.

"We had a few different niggles so didn't feel it was worth getting them back out," Neilson said as he looked forward to the Europa Conference League group game. "It was too much of a risk."

One of the few positives for Hearts was the performance of deadline-day signing Stephen Humphrys.

"He's a good player," Neilson said of the on-loan Wigan Athletic forward. "He's got pace, power, physicality and can play in a number of positions. He showed what he can do."

Neilson was also pleased to see recent recruit Robert Snodgrass get 45 minutes under his belt.

"He's still getting his fitness levels, but you can see the quality he brings," he said of the former Luton Town and Scotland midfielder. "He's out there talking and organising. He'll be a really good player for us and that 45 will have helped him."