Hearts 1-1 Hibernian: Manager reaction

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "It was a very bitty game. Understandably Hearts had to make it that way after the sending off and the equaliser. I was disappointed, I suppose, in the way that we couldn't maintain flow. We let them off the hook just a little bit too much.

"I need more effectiveness from the bench and I think we'll get that over the coming windows. We have to learn, we have to grow, we're very early on this journey and obviously if Celtic do us a favour, it gives us a chance of European football as well."

On the post-match melee involving the Hearts dugout and their manager Steven Naismith, Johnson added: "I didn't see a lot of it.

"It started with a conversation and my dad's bigger than you're dad-type chat. It's passionate in the technical area. I'll have my way of believing how a manager should act in a technical area and he'll have his and sometimes managers butt heads. We move on, we move on. It's a passionate place, it's a derby, these things go on."