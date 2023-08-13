Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs baffling inconsistency continues. On Thursday against a strong Luzern side they were full of intensity, smart pressing, and aggressive attacking play.

At Fir Park they barely created a thing. Their expected goals rating barely reached 0.1 before the penalty.

Lee Johnson wanted to make more changes to his team but injuries forced his hand slightly, as he changed system again to match Motherwell's back three.

Martin Boyle being unable to play 90 minutes every game is also a hindrance as he makes his way back from a long-term knee injury. But those factors aside, Hibs are crying out for consistency of selection and formation as they try to build cohesion and reliability.

As it is, it would be no surprise if they get the job done against Luzern on Thursday, before stumbling yet again in the League Cup next weekend.