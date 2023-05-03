St Johnstone striker Stevie May aims to continue his “fruitful” record against Dundee United in Saturday's Tayside derby.

May's double gave Saints a 2-1 win at Tannadice when the sides last met and he also netted when they won by the same scoreline at the same venue in October.

In all, the 30-year-old has a healthy haul of eight goals from14 league appearances against United throughout his career.

Adding to that would be timely as the Perth men - currently two points above the relegation play-off spot - look to boost their surivival bid under interim boss Steven MacLean.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it, they’re such important games, as footballers you want to play in games that mean a lot, ideally they wouldn’t be to avoid relegation," May told Saints TV.

“It’s down to us to put in the performances to get us out of this position. The onus is on us to put our mark on the game and get the points, that’s all that matters now.

“Over my career I’ve had a fruitful time against Dundee United and hopefully it continues. It would be amazing for us to score a couple of goals and more importantly get some points.

“The fans have been brilliant, they turn out even more in the big games. This one is huge, they’ve backed us all season, so we’re hoping for a big turnout and to put on a good performance for them.”