BBC Radio Manchester's Joe Mcgrath and Gaz Drinkwater talking about David de Gea's Old Trafford departure on The Devils' Advocate podcast: "It came out of nowhere on the weekend. We were sat there by our phones, just refreshing, and then you just see these photos and this message from David de Gea saying, 'That's it, it's done, I'm going'.

"What a rollercoaster ride it has been. From the shaky start when he joined us, to winning the Premier League with Sir Alex Ferguson, to becoming the only thing good about us in van Gaal's and Mourinho's time.

"Did we reach the heights with David de Gea? Did David de Gea reach the heights with us? He's got some best bits to look on - a Premier League, a Europa League, the Carabao Cup twice, and lots of individual awards. Will he be happy with that?"

Gaz added: "Look, it's almost like a right club, wrong time, situation with David de Gea. But I'm so glad Man United have had him, for the time that we've had him for.

"He was quite simply the best goalkeeper in the world for two, maybe three, years while he was at Manchester United. We would've been in a much more difficult scenario, in the last 10 years, if David de Gea wasn't at the club.

"He has saved us so much - we could've been finishing in the bottom 10 without him, genuinely."

