Analysis: Leeds 1-4 Spurs

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

As it turned out, results elsewhere meant Leeds could not have changed their starting position of second-bottom no matter what they did in this game.

However, that does not excuse some totally inept play, including one at the end of the first half where a corner was desperately wasted and Spurs ended up with a dangerous counter-attack.

"That's why we're going down" was the initial response from the Leeds supporters, followed by, "Leeds, Leeds are falling apart again" - the song opponents of the West Yorkshire side like to bait them with.

It was not for the first time, or the last, Whites boss Sam Allardyce had his head in his hands.

It was all so avoidable but those basic mistakes have scarred the latter part of the season.

They explain why Leeds are heading for the second tier just 12 months after they thought a last-day escape at Brentford would serve as the trigger for significant improvement, on and off the pitch.

There is an air of toxicity around Elland Road. And, when striker Georginio Rutter, who has started once since his £36m move to the club in January, threw his shirt into the crowd as the players slowly made their way around the pitch at the end, it was thrown straight back.