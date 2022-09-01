We asked you where Brighton still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Monty: I think we need to sign a striker, someone like Enes Unal from Getafe. He would be a tall target man and be someone to back Danny Welbeck up and challenge for the striker's role.

Steve: Welbeck is on great form but he’s now our only proven forward since Neal Maupay’s exit. I hope that some of the new crop (Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso and Kauro Mitoma) get a chance to show that they can perform in the Premier League. Otherwise, we’re too reliant on the midfield for goals if Welbeck gets injured.

Evans: We are two or three signings short. Personally, I think Brighton need an anchor, a ball-winning and holding striker and some midfield muscle to stop opponents playing. A right midfielder with the ability to cross also wouldn't hurt.