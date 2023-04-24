Fulham criticism from 'people that don't understand football'

Marco Silva believes "unfair" comments from the media after Fulham's FA Cup exit came from "people that don't understand football".

The Cottagers have won back-to-back Premier League games after a run of four defeats in all competitions, which Silva said people looked to blame on the FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

He said: "We have heard so many things in the last month and a half about ourselves and something that was really unfair was when I heard our team is already on the beach. That after the FA Cup match the team gave up.

"[This is] just people that don't understand football talking about this group of players that have been brilliant from the beginning of the season.

"Sometimes, I have to remind people that even before the FA Cup match that we lost, we did a brilliant performance until 70 minutes. Before that, we had lost two games as well.

"Everyone wanted to connect the two defeats after the FA Cup match or the four games losing in a row with the FA Cup match. It was clearly unfair and people probably don’t take too much time analysing Fulham so they say what they want.

Fulham were leading their FA Cup tie at Old Trafford until Willian was dismissed for a goalline handball and in the ensuing melee, both Silva himself and Aleksandar Mitrovic were also sent off.

"It’s not important for us but when I feel something unfair with my players I am the first one here to be honest, to be fair with them and to protect them," he said.

"The last 15 days before the Everton match many people wrote that the players don’t care.

"Football and the Premier League is really tough for everyone. You can lose and you can win matches by the detail and really small margins. Football is not so easy like [to say] they achieved something and now they don’t want to win anymore."