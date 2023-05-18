Jordan Henderson says he will be "ready for the challenge" of competing with new faces in Liverpool's midfield but does not feel the team needs a "rebuild".

The 32-year-old will embark on his 13th season at the club - one which will likely see the arrival of some fresh faces in a bid to bridge the gap between themselves and league-leaders Manchester City.

"I don't think it's a rebuild to be honest. I do think there will be new players coming in. A rebuild is changing an entire team - which I don't think we will be doing," Henderson, speaking at NHS Charities Together event at a school in Crewe, said.

"I think you have a lot of core players in the team that will still be there and are still in great shape to compete and be successful. But yes, it will need freshening up of course with players leaving and trying to improve the team.

"I am sure players will be coming in at some point to give us a boost and freshen things up a bit and hopefully put us in a good position come the first game of the season."

On what it means for him personally, he added: "It's always a challenge, especially at Liverpool, there will always be challenges for places and to play games. That's the case ever since I came to the club. Come pre-season I'll be ready for the challenge again.

"Motivation never changes really, it is always about improving and being better, individually and as a team.

"Always new challenges come along, different things will happen and you will have new challenges throughout the season."