Dyche did not say whether striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be fit enough for the game after being withdrawn at half-time against Manchester City because of a groin injury. "He has had a few down days, he will be training tomorrow and has come through the last few days well."

Full-back Vitalii Mykolenko will not be fit but may be available to face Bournemouth.

He said City "showed their prowess" in the victory over Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final and his side displayed a "good performance" with "good energy and good belief" in last Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

On the good reaction of Everton's home crowd after the loss: "When they don’t win, they let them know. They backed everything we are attempting to do. They saw a top class team in City and saw an Everton team going right until the final whistle. That was obvious and apparent."

On facing Wolves, who are safe: "There are anomalies about the mentality. We cannot overthink them, whether they are relaxed or not."

On playing before fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Leicester are in action, Dyche said: "That comes from the Premier League and TV rights, you have to go with it. Whether the game is on the right or wrong day, you have to deal with the schedule."