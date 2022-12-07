O﻿n this day in 2017, Derek McInnes announced that he would stay as Aberdeen manager after "weighing up" an approach from Rangers.

The Dons had rejected a request from their Scottish Premiership rivals to speak to McInnes about the managerial vacancy at Ibrox, but McInnes, a former Rangers player, had said that he "had a lot to consider".

Then-chairman Stewart Milne declared himself the "happiest man in the world" after McInnes decided to stay.

M﻿cInnes would remain Aberdeen manager until March 2021, when he left the club by mutual consent.