Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Tottenham

Adam Millington, BBC Sport

Tottenham's torrid week continued as Crisitian Stellini presided over defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in his final game in charge.

It comes after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Their performance was far from the lethargy seen in midweek but familiar issues in front of goal continued to be present.

Spurs had 21 shots on target but were only able to make six hit the target.

Pedro Porro provided a glimmer of hope as he took advantage of Emerson Royal's absence to try to break the deadlock, hitting the woodwork with a free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

But it was another disappointing performance nevertheless from a side which has been plauged by its inconsistency this season.

With Antonio Conte returning on Sunday after recovering from his gall bladder surgery, there will be much work for the Italian to do.