Norwich v Burnley - confirmed team news
One change for Norwich for this must-win relegation scrap.
Billy Gilmour, who started the 0-0 draw with Brighton last weekend, is not involved due to illness.
That paves the way for midfielder Kieran Dowell to make his fifth Premier League start of the season.
Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, Dowell, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Rashica.
Substitutes: Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Gunn, Springett, Rowe.
Burnley showed real character to come from behind to beat Everton and give themselves a chance of escaping the drop.
Clarets boss Sean Dyche makes one change to the team that won in midweek as defender Matt Lowton returns to the side in place of Connor Roberts, who drops to the bench.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst.
Substitutes: Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Roberts, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas.