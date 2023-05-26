Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On the club's difficult financial situation he said "the most important thing is the solution" and that as a club they must "solve this problem".

Lopetegui on his future said "I have a contract" but you don't know what could happen as "this is football".

He said what is "key" is that the players are ready to start working from 1 July for pre-season.

On the lack of goals Lopetegui said "we want to score more goals" but stressed equally important is their defence.

Asked about the challenge of Arsenal he said "it is a hard task" as they have been "the best team" for most of the season and "they deserved to win the league too".

