Right-back Reece James and forward Christian Pulisic could return as Chelsea look to overturn a one-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Defender Thiago Silva remains injured and midfielder Mason Mount is suspended after being booked in Germany.

The game comes too soon for N'Golo Kante, but the defensive midfielder is now back in training after a long-term injury.

