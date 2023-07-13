Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter says it is "more easy" for him to play under new manager Daniel Farke because of the time they have both spent in Germany.

Rutter joined for a club record £36m in January but struggled to make an impact, failing to score as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

The club opened their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in Oslo in Farke's first game in charge since being appointed on a four-year deal.

"My performance was OK," Rutter told BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope after the match.

"Physically I'm good. I think I can do better. Now is a new chapter so I hope we continue this way. In my head now is better.

"He's a German coach. I know some of his tactics so I understand him better than another coach because I was in Germany. It's more easy for me."

