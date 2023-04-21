Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United (2011)

After three years of heavy investment, "noisy neighbours" Manchester City were starting to flex their muscles.

A win over cross-city rivals Manchester United set up a first FA Cup final appearance in 30 years.

Yaya Toure's goal was the difference in a fiery 1-0 victory, with Paul Scholes sent off, and Mario Balotelli involved in a post-game bust-up with Rio Ferdinand and Anderson as he showed his badge to the United fans.

City went on to win the FA Cup - their first piece of silverware in a trophy-laden era.