McGregor eyes upset against England's 'big players with big reputations'

Celtic captain Callum McGregor aims to show how far Scotland have come by helping to take England’s scalp at Hampden tonight.

The sides mark 150 years of rivalry when they meet for the 116th time in a not-so-friendly friendly.

Scotland have won 11 consecutive qualifying matches – and could seal a place at Euro 2024 if Norway and Georgia draw in Oslo this evening – but haven’t beaten England since 1999.

Midfield McGregor’s sole appearance against the Auld Enemy came in a goalless Wembley draw in the Euros two years ago.

"We have been evolving all the time. We have had some big results since then, looking really comfortable at this level, home and away, getting good results,” said the 30-year-old.

"It's just another opportunity to show how far we have come.

"The group has obviously progressed and changed a little bit in terms of faces since the last game, but we will try and draw on that experience, the ones that played in that game, and we aim for a positive performance and result.

"It's a big game for the country and you touch on the rivalry, so these are the type of games you want to be involved in.

"They have big players with big reputations. It's a great game for us to test ourselves.

"As a nation, if we want to make the next step and continually qualify for big tournaments, then these are the type of games that we have to earmark performances and results."