A look at Ilkay Gundogan's stats reveal he offers Manchester City a certain consistency in midfield.

When BBC Sport ran through stats such as minutes per goal, chances created, tackles won or successful passes, Gundogan rarely topped the list of City's midfielders but often floated around the top spots.

In comparing him with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips, he sits second for the number of minutes each takes to score a goal on average in the Premier League this season.

He seems to keep a continuity in his role. Rodri tops the list for passes completed in City's midfield on 2,625 but Gundogan is next best, on 1,275.

Interestingly, Gundogan outperforms Bernardo Silva in several metrics, including minutes per goal (Silva - 529 minutes) and passes into the final third, with Gundogan making 169 in the Premier League this season to Silva's 108.

Countless plaudits point to the variety of roles Gundogan has filled but the balance in his stats point to a player who can bring a mix of qualities to midfield.

Will that balance potentially make him harder to replace?