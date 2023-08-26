Tottenham goalscorer James Maddison to TNT Sports: "I'm really happy with that, as cliché as it is to say there is no easy game in the Premier League. Bournemouth can be very tough, I've not had the greatest record here with my previous club, so it's nice to come here and come and get three points. It can be a really difficult, sticky place to come but I thought we stifled them really well and got the two goals."

On his opener: "I'm really happy with it. It was such nice passing in the build-up and I made a nice run, something I've been working on, when it works it's a satisfying feeling."

On settling in at Spurs: "It's been very easy. It's not just on the pitch stuff, you gain relationships over the course of pre-season. The tours, you intergrate yourself, and then the more time you spend on the training pitch, the more relationships you kind of pick up. The dynamics are working brilliantly."

On setting goal targets: "I have but I'm not going to tell you! I like to keep my targets short-term. Keep trying to get goals and assists because that's what the club brought me in to do.

"I'll keep doing what I do and bringing the quality I can, repaying the club and why they bought me - which is to be that creative outlet for the team."