'Hearts midfield not good enough'

Hearts are sitting eighth in the Premiership and went into the international break on a run of four successive defeats.

The Edinburgh club was busy in the transfer market over the summer, but former player Michael Stewart is critical of the business done.

"The biggest issue, for me, is recruitment," he told Sportsound. "Hearts have got a massive gap in the middle of the park. The midfield is not good enough.

"Frankie Kent has made a big difference in defence, but they need a right-back and a couple of central midfielders – and they need a bit more pace.

"These are things that have been known for a long time.

"So much good has been done at Tynecastle since Ann Budge got involved, but the club needs a football voice on the board and they don’t have that."